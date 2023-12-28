Saskatoon woman charged in Christmas Day murder

A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a second-degree murder charge in a Christmas day killing.

Vianna Moberly made her first appearance in court on Thursday.

She’s charged in the killing of 20-year-old Tyla Whitebird, whose body was discovered in the city’s west industrial area on Tuesday morning.

Police believe Whitebird was killed on Dec. 25.

The two were known to each other, police said.

Moberly makes her next appearance on Jan. 4.

-With files from Stacey Hein