Saskatoon weather: Mix of sun and cloud, chance of rain overnight

    Saskatoon residents can expect a mix of sunshine and showers over the next few days, with temperatures gradually warming into the weekend.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Thursday will be a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating by morning. The temperatures will be around 10 C with 30 per cent chance of showers overnight.

    Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day. High of 13 C and low of 6 C. A higher chance of showers, 60 per cent, is expected overnight.

    Skies start to clear on Saturday with a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C overnight.

    Skies will become cloudy again on Sunday with a high of 17 C throughout the day and a low of 6 C overnight.

    Next week looks warmer, with a high of 18 C on Monday, 26 C on Tuesday, and 30 C on Wednesday.

