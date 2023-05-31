Saskatoon waste collection truck goes up in flames

A Saskatoon waste collection truck started on fire Wednesday morning in the city’s north end.

Firefighters were called to Chitek Crescent in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood just after 11 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the City of Saskatoon.

Neighbours gathered to watch the flames as crews put out the blaze.

The truck driver was not injured in the incident, but has gone home for the day, the city said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the scene will be turned over to a fire investigator.

More details will be provided after the investigation, the city said.

A Saskatoon collection truck started on fire in the Lawson Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy: Kelly Zunti)