Saskatoon wakes up to temporary snow and slush

SASKATOON -

On Thursday morning, people woke up to snow and some slush in Saskatoon.

According to Environment Canada, the snow was brought in by a low-pressure system.

“We have seen a few centimeters of snow accumulate, making room for some very slushy roads but for the most part it has been melting which is a good thing,” said Terri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada

The cooler conditions are expected to taper off into Thursday evening. Regardless of the snow being temporary, the cold weather has people scrambling to get their winter tires on.

One OK Tire location in the city received 50 calls Thursday morning for people looking to get their winter tires put on.

“The phone are going crazy, that bit of snow we had last night has been a big help,” said Rod Janzen, manager and owner of OK Tire Saskatoon. “There is going to be some trouble getting some winter tires in certain sizes so I would recommend that people get in ASAP.”

Currently customers can expect to wait a few days, but Janzen expects that to increase quickly with the snowfall.

“A lot of times, people like to wait until it snows, but then of course that causes huge backups and that’s human nature,” said Janzen. “My advice is to get in now.”

Over the weekend, the city is expecting it to warm up, as Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the low 20s.