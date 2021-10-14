Saskatoon wakes up to temporary snow and slush

Saskatoon wakes up to temporary snow and slush

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Norway's bow-and-arrow killings seen as 'act of terror'

The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway's capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare.

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London