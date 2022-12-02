Saskatoon Tribal Council opens new emergency shelter: "it's a calmer atmosphere"

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon Tribal Council's Fairhaven Wellness Centre opens its doors and is nearly at capacity.

The facility has a capacity of 106 beds and 97 people staying there currently.

"This place we're going to utilize it to their fullest extension. To make sure that people are safe and warm."

Mark, who would not disclose his last name, is staying at the Fairhaven Emergency Wellness Centre.

"It's beautifully laid out. We have everything we need," said Mark.

The new facility includes four rooms, one for men, women, families and overflow, with about 30 beds each. It also has two bathrooms for men and women, rooms providing entertainment, a dining area, laundry service and showers.

In total more than 60 staff members work a 24-hour cycle, including a counsellor, paramedic and 20 peacekeepers.

Relatives as Chief Arcand refers to people using the facility, says each one will be given a bin to secure their stuff.

"It's a bigger facility than downtown, It's a calmer atmosphere" said Chief Arcand.

"Safety is a priority. Security is a priority, but also feeding people".

For exits the building uses a one-way in and one-way out system. STC plans to expand the Fairhaven location to include more storage and office space for social services and renovate the pods to make them more individualized as soon as the spring.

Downtown Location Closing

With one door opening, another is closing as the STC's downtown location is set to close. According to Chief Arcand, with its current funding it can only be open from 10 pm to 10 am.

"We shouldn't be kicking people out during the day and then telling them to come back," said Arcand.

Arcand is calling on more funding for the downtown centre to help keep it functioning 24-hours a day.

"We need to feed people when they're in our facility, we need to take care of them."

Arcand says 20 people stayed at the location on Thursday night, while the Fairhaven location is almost at capacity.

"That's the question where they're going to go? Because I think the whole system that they decide in regards to these warm up shelters is wrong."

According to Arcand the facility is set to close on Sunday, December 4th.