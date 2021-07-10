SASKATOON -- The day last of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the SaskTel Centre will Friday, July 30.

The clinic will continue to be open for walk-ins Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with possible time changes pending availability of doses, STC said in a news release.

The only exception will be two days, July 12 and 16, when the clinic will be closed all day due to previously scheduled events at SaskTel Centre.

STC says since it opened the vaccination clinic on April 6 it has seen thousands of people receive their vaccine and it’s "very proud" to have hosted it.