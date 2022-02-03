Saskatoon to provide 1,500 residents in core neighbourhoods with free Wi-Fi

The City of Saskatoon is starting a pilot project to provide free public Wi-Fi internet service to residents in a segment of Saskatoon’s core neighborhood area in order to bridge the "digital divide."

“Through the COVID pandemic, the City, other orders of government and community organizations, have moved services online. While this has improved service offerings for many, it has created a service gap for many people in Saskatoon,” Celene Anger, Chief Officer of Strategy and Transformation, said in a news release.

The project is outlined in a report for the Standing Policy Committee on Environment, Utilities and Corporate Services on Feb. 7.

According to the release, the project aims to help people without or with limited Internet access gain better access to online services and participate in today’s growing digital society.

In December 2016, the federal government declared Internet access a basic right of all Canadian citizens. Cities across Canada are moving forward with initiatives to address this situation, the release said.

"The pilot project explores a cost-effective City-delivered solution for approximately 1,500 residents to access the Internet from or near their homes and in public areas at no cost."

It will be launched in an area of Saskatoon with a high percentage of youth, seniors, immigrants, Indigenous peoples and people with low incomes.

"With access to the Internet, residents will be able to access key tools like telehealth and learning applications as well as important information about housing, food, pandemic restrictions, and government services."

The city will issue a request for proposal next week, seeking a vendor to supply products to deliver wireless internet access points throughout the proposed area.

The pilot project is valued at $250,000 and is expected to become operational in late summer or fall and run for one year. It will be evaluated throughout the pilot phase and the results of the evaluation will be used to guide city's "wi-fi strategies" and any plans for future continuation or expansion of the program, the release said.