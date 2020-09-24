SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is switching back to bi-weekly residential garbage collection starting Oct. 1.

Residents are encouraged to check their Collection Calendars to ensure they don’t miss pick-up day, the city said in a news release.

Residents are also reminded to practice safe and sanitary waste disposal and follow these guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

  • Bag your garbage
  • Don’t place loose, used tissues and napkins in your bin as they can become wind-blown when the lid opens during collection.
  • Don’t discard used protective gloves or masks on the ground
  • Don’t overfill your carts or leave loose items on the ground
  • If you’re sick, place any item that has come into contact with your mouth, nose or eyes into the garbage
  • Ensure accessible cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver and return your cart to your property after collection.

Weekly garbage collection will resume in spring 2021.