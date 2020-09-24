SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is switching back to bi-weekly residential garbage collection starting Oct. 1.

Residents are encouraged to check their Collection Calendars to ensure they don’t miss pick-up day, the city said in a news release.

Residents are also reminded to practice safe and sanitary waste disposal and follow these guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bag your garbage

Don’t place loose, used tissues and napkins in your bin as they can become wind-blown when the lid opens during collection.

Don’t discard used protective gloves or masks on the ground

Don’t overfill your carts or leave loose items on the ground

If you’re sick, place any item that has come into contact with your mouth, nose or eyes into the garbage

Ensure accessible cart placement to avoid manual handling by the driver and return your cart to your property after collection.

Weekly garbage collection will resume in spring 2021.