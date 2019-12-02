SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says it has stopped poisoning pigeons and other pests using Avitrol.

The Standing Policy Committee on Environment, Utilities and Corporate Services on Monday reviewed a report in response to a request by Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation.

The Centre asked the city to stop using Avitrol, saying it's an inhumane way to kill pests.

The committee heard how in the past the city used Avitrol to exterminate pests, but currently there are no sites where the city or its contractors are using the poison.

However the city does not have anything in writing that bans private use of Avitrol.