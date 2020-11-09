SASKATOON -- With the snowfall finished for now, city crews are making progress clearing high-traffic roadways such as Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive, 8th Street, 22nd Street and College Drive.

All priority one roads are now passable, the city said in a news release, adding about 40 per cent of all priority two roadways are also passable.

“We would like to thank residents who have been able to stay off the roads which has allowed room for snow-clearing equipment and emergency vehicles,” said city manager Jeff Jorgenson in a news release. “We remain focused on our priority roads and are working to open as many of our priority two roads as possible before the end of the day.”

City officials continue to ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel after the city was hit with two major snowstorms over the weekend.

City services suspended

Civic services such as access to leisure centres and garbage and recycling collection have been suspended due to road conditions, the city said. Garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 9 has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.

Saskatoon Transit is currently suspended but will resume as conditions allow, according to the city, and all city arenas are closed until at least 4 p.m., when the city will re-evaluate.