Saskatoon Search and Rescue and Alzheimer Society support a Silver Alert system in Saskatchewan.

A Silver Alert is similar to an Amber Alert – but instead of notifying the public of missing children, it focuses on lost seniors.

"It would be another effective tool in the response plan, should someone with dementia go missing," said Joanne Michael, director of programs and operations at the Alzheimer Society.

Sean Taylor, a director with Saskatoon Search and Rescue, said a Silver Alert system could speed up the search process.

“It puts more eyes on the street that are looking for the individual,” Taylor said.

On Tuesday, a B.C. man pushed for the system to be implemented in that province, after his father wandered off five years ago, never to be seen again.

"With the City of Vancouver you can sign up for alerts to receive notification about garbage day pickup. So we have this technology. I would like for us to utilize it," said Sam Noh, an advocate for Silver Alert.

The current SaskAlert program contains the ability to issue a Silver Alert, Ministry of Government Relations spokesman Dale Hunter said in an email to CTV News.

The decision to issue a missing person alert to the public rests with the local municipal police service, he said.