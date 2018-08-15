

CTV Saskatoon





Rosthern RCMP say there's still no sign of missing 77-year-old Victor Falk despite ground and aerial searches.

Those in the area with abandoned buildings, vehicles or other areas searchers would not be able to access are asked to search them for any signs of Falk.

Falk was last seen at his home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

He has a medical condition that causes mood changes and confusion.

Falk is five-foot-seven and weighs about 180 pounds.

He may be wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat and dark pants.

He does wear glasses, but may have large sunglasses over top of his prescription glasses.

Falk does not have access to a vehicle and is known to frequent the area around the communities of Rosthern and Waldheim.