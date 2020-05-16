SASKATOON -- After months of being away from their students, teachers and staff at Fairhaven School in Saskatoon made a video to show their students that they are missed.

"What could we do so that our students and our families continue to feel known, valued, and believed in which is kind of our big goal for Saskatoon Public Schools right now," Fairhaven principal Shauna Hilsen said.

Last week during a Zoom meeting the staff decided to put together a fun video to share with all the students to let them know that they are missed and to give them an inside look at what some of the teachers have been up to in their spare time.

"It was fun just to think of creative ways that we could be goofy and show what our life is like," Hilsen said.

The video features a clip of each teacher at the school working from home, or at least trying to as in many cases something funny happens such as a fall or something spilling.

Hilsen said that working from home has been a big change and they had to quickly adapt to the technology needed to continue teaching, but she says in the long run they are happy to have acquired new skills that are usable even after the pandemic.

As much fun as Hilsen said the video was to make, the teachers at Fairhaven are still missing the face to face time with their students, and are looking forward to getting back into the classroom when they safely can.