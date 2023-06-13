Saskatoon's smoky haze poses 'extreme risk'
Canada's weather agency says the wildfire smoke that has descended on Saskatoon poses "extreme risk."
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) rated the city's air-quality risk at 10-plus, meaning the severity of the smoke is beyond what the scale measures.
There were 28 wildfires burning in Saskatchewan when the alert was issued, five of them are classified as "uncontained" by the province's Public Safety Agency.
ECCC says the smoke poses the most risk to people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children and pregnant women.
Those working outside also face greater risk, according to the weather agency.
The weather agency suggests wearing an N95 face mask if you must spend time outdoors
Fore those at home, ECCC suggests using the highest-rated filter in home HVAC systems and recirculating the air constantly if possible.
"Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable," the ECCC alert said.
