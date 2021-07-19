SASKATOON -- The Canoptex Train at Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park opened for the season on Monday.

The train track was damaged during a flood earlier in the year, according to a city news release.

Nutrien Playland is open from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 pm. Daily.

Admission is $2.25 for a single ticket to ride either the Canpotex Train, ferris wheel or carousel.

Twelve tickets can be purchased for $22.50.

Children under two ride free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The play area is free and includes water spray features and sand play area and climbing areas.