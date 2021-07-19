Advertisement
Saskatoon's Playland train gets chugging for the season
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 1:50PM CST
Passengers enjoying a trip on the Playland train in Saskatoon on July 19, 2021. (CTV News)
Share:
SASKATOON -- The Canoptex Train at Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park opened for the season on Monday.
The train track was damaged during a flood earlier in the year, according to a city news release.
Nutrien Playland is open from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 pm. Daily.
Admission is $2.25 for a single ticket to ride either the Canpotex Train, ferris wheel or carousel.
Twelve tickets can be purchased for $22.50.
Children under two ride free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The play area is free and includes water spray features and sand play area and climbing areas.