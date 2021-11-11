Saskatoon's Holy Cross Crusaders seek 1st provincial title since 1995

The 2021 Saskatchewan 6A high school football provincial championship will be played at SMF field in Saskatoon on Saturday, where the Holy Cross Crusaders will look to win their first provincial title since 1995. The 2021 Saskatchewan 6A high school football provincial championship will be played at SMF field in Saskatoon on Saturday, where the Holy Cross Crusaders will look to win their first provincial title since 1995.

Saskatoon Top Stories