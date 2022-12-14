Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever

Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.

The club’s board president Lisa Beres told CTV News on Wednesday that declining membership and the cost of needed repairs led to the decision.

“It was voted on at the AGM. Members came and we hashed it out, and everybody basically agreed — it’s sad, but that’s what we’re going to have to do,” said Beres.

The decision comes just months after the cancellation of its curling season due to leaks in the facility’s brine lines, among other costly repairs.

Staff told CTV News in September that they noticed the leaks after already working for weeks to repair the ice plant to get the facility up and running.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatoon area breaking news alerts and top stories

With limited reserve funds, and few new members joining the club, the board has decided there’s no way to get the facility back up and running.

“You know, we looked into everything,” Beres said. “Short of winning the lottery.”

The board will be meeting in the coming days to plan the next steps on what to do with the building.

Beres said the kitchen is still open for lunch every day.

According to the curling club kitchen’s Facebook page, they’ll be open for lunch until May next year — so there’s still time to get in a few more bowls of deluxe wonton soup.