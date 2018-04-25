Saskatoon's first IMAX theatre opens Thursday with Avengers: Infinity War
Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Saskatoon. (Niki Johnson/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 10:49PM CST
Saskatoon’s first Cineplex Imax theatre is opening a week earlier than expected with the new Avengers movie.
Originally, Cineplex said the theatre would open in May, but Saskatoon’s Scotiabank Theatre is now selling tickets for Thursday’s IMAX showings of Avengers: Infinity War.
The specialty theatre will showcase surround sound and a screen stretching from floor to ceiling and wall to wall.
It will be Cineplex’s 25th IMAX location in Canada.