Saskatoon’s first Cineplex Imax theatre is opening a week earlier than expected with the new Avengers movie.

Originally, Cineplex said the theatre would open in May, but Saskatoon’s Scotiabank Theatre is now selling tickets for Thursday’s IMAX showings of Avengers: Infinity War.

The specialty theatre will showcase surround sound and a screen stretching from floor to ceiling and wall to wall.

It will be Cineplex’s 25th IMAX location in Canada.