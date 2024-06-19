Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada

A father-son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.

Michael Linklater and his son, Amari Linklater, are joining 10 other teams to race across Canada for a chance at epic prizes.

The retired professional basketball player and his son, a rising college player, are representing their Indigenous heritage on this national stage.

Michael, 41, a motivational speaker for Indigenous communities, excelled in 3x3 basketball, ranking first in Canada and sixth worldwide. He's a champion with Team Canada, Team Saskatoon, and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Amari, 19, following in his dad's footsteps, plays college basketball as a guard and represented Saskatchewan at the North American Indigenous Games.

The father-and-son team is aiming to be the first Saskatchewan team to win.

Along with the title of The Amazing Race Canada champions, this year’s winners will also get two 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS vehicles, a round-the-world trip for two, and a $250,000 cash prize.

Canada’s number one summer series returns July 2 on CTV. The milestone season kicks off at Niagara Falls, the same spot where Season 1 began in 2013.