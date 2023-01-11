Saskatoon's Drift Cafe and Lounge announces it's closing

Drift Saskatoon, a family-owned cafe located in River Landing, announced on social media on Wednesday that it's closing its doors by the end of the month. Drift Saskatoon, a family-owned cafe located in River Landing, announced on social media on Wednesday that it's closing its doors by the end of the month.

