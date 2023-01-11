Saskatoon's Drift Cafe and Lounge announces it's closing

Drift Saskatoon, a family-owned cafe located in River Landing, announced on social media on Wednesday that it's closing its doors by the end of the month.

The cafe that features a rooftop patio, cafe, and lounge says “with heavy hearts” its last day open will be Jan. 29.

Their Facebook post didn’t state the reason for closing but that it wanted to thank its “loyal patronage over the years” as it has grown and evolved.

Those looking to get a bite to eat or a coffee in the area won’t have to wait too long.

Junior Cafe, a local coffee shop located in Broadway, announced on social media simultaneously that it will be working with Drift Saskatoon to “transition” to take over the space in early spring.

A second Junior Cafe location will open on the first floor while the details for the rest of the space for the upper levels will be revealed at a later date, a social media post from the cafe said.

The owners of Juniors Cafe are also behind “big sister” restaurant Hometown Diner.

Drift Saskatoon says all gift cards for their business will be honoured, with more details to come.