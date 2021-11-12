Saskatoon's apparent lucky streak continues with $1M lotto win

Saskatoon -

Someone else has just become a millionaire thanks to a win in Saskatoon.

According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in the city won the guaranteed prize draw on Wednesday.

Meaning, while the ticket didn't match the winning numbers, the fact it was randomly selected makes it worth $1 million.

The winner's name has not yet been released. Lotto prizes must be claimed within one year of the draw date according to WCLC rules.

Last week a $2 million Western 649 ticket won the hard way by matching all six winning numbers

The wins come less than a month after a staggering $55 million dollar Lotto Max win in the city.

Adding to the apparent hot streak in the city, a Regina man netted a $1.5 million jackpot at Dakota Dunes Casino.

He may be on a hot streak of his own, it's the second significant jackpot he's hit this year.