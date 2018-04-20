Some restaurants in Saskatoon have stopped serving plastic straws.

The move to ditch the plastic utensils comes as a push to protect the environment and wildlife.

“We all have responsibility to do way better than what we're doing,” Tisha Paget, owner of D’Lish Cafe, said

“Ever since I opened I refused to have any plastic in my takeout and the straw was the last one that I couldn't break through and now I have paper straws.”

Approximately 500 million straws are thrown away every day in the U.S., according to the non-profit organization The Last Plastic Straw.

At Congress Beer House, ‘Straws Suck’ signs are placed on every table. Servers only give out biodegradable straws upon request.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she plans on banning the sale of plastic straws.

On Thursday, May asked Justin Trudeau to join the movement. Trudeau didn’t fully commit to a ban.

"We are very much looking for approaches that are going to be both substantive and impactful in the way we move forward,” Trudeau said.

U.S. cities such as Malibu and Seattle have already banned plastic straws. No Canadian cities have gone that far, but Vancouver’s city council has proposed a straw option – where restaurants would only give out straws if they’re requested.

Saskatoon has yet to impose a city-wide straw ban.