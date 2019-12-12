SASKATOON -- A restaurant in Saskatoon has been ranked one of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Hearth Restaurant is the only Saskatchewan dining establishment on the list compiled by reservation app OpenTable.

“It’s very nice for us to be able to have younger cooks here, really learn the craft, and good locally owned restaurants,” said Thayne Robstad, co-chef and co-owner of Hearth Restaurant.

The featured restaurants have been recognized for consistently offering spectacular menus, providing exceptional service and orchestrating one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

“We just wanted to make a place that we wanted to eat really, a place the we wanted to go, somewhere with delicious food, warm atmosphere.”

Robstad and his wife Beth spent 11 months renovating the space before opening last year. Hearth is tucked away in the old plaza where the Crazy Cactus used to be. Robstad says he was a little nervous about the location.

“It’s off the beaten path, it’s not in kind of one of the established restaurant areas. But we’re a little bit off the beaten path people so we figured if we did well enough we could draw a bit of a crowd over here.”

Hearth opened its door in the summer of 2018 and this recognition from open table is proof all the risks they took have been well worth it.