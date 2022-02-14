Saskatoon restaurant manager says '99%' of customers 'happy' vax rules are gone

On Monday, Shirley Rosenfeldt ate at a restaurant for the first time since Saskatchewan's proof of vaccination policy came into effect.

"It's really nice," Rosenfeldt said, grabbing lunch at Wendel Clark's Classic Grill and Bar with a friend.

"I can't say that I missed it that terribly much."

As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some businesses and other public venues.

The province enacted the policy on Oct. 1, in an attempt to get more residents vaccinated during the Delta wave.

"I was asking people all weekend what they felt like and 99 per cent of them are happy that it's gone. There are still some that are a little wary. I have asked almost every table that has come in," said general manager Gary Baba.

"A couple of tables did say that they are not going to come in when it's a busy time, but they are still going to come in," Baba said.

Fitness Focus is also welcoming some clients they haven't seen for the past four to five months.

"So far I haven't encountered any real hesitancy," manager Garret Blackwell said.

"I feel good, I think everyone around us feels good, I think it's time for it to happen," client Hannah Walton said.

Masking in indoor spaces will remain in place until the end of the month.