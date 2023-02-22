Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
A team at NRGene Canada at Innovation Place have found, traced and tracked dominant genes that have proven to have full immunity to clubroot pathogens.
"We did find a number of sources that show resistance and this has been confirmed by a lab that we collaborate with," discovery science lead Eddy Risseeuw said. "That are indeed resistant against the newest pathotypes here in Canada."
Clubroot is a soil-borne disease in canola fields that first appeared in Alberta in 2003. The pathogen is a nightmare for farmers as it quickly spreads and destroys yield — anywhere from small damage to losing entire crops.
"It's basically a race against the clock. The sooner we can get resistance out there, the sooner we can halt or at least slow down the build up," Risseeuw said.
"The only effective way of slowing it down or halting it is through resistance varieties."
While the discovery may not seem monumental, it means a canola variety that would not disrupt yield could hit the market within a few years.
Not only is Canola the most popular crop planted in Saskatchewan, it contributes roughly $29.9 billion to the Canadian economy annually, according to the Canola Council of Canada.
The province's most recent clubroot map inspected 500 fields last year affecting rural municipality's south, northwest and northeast of Saskatoon.
So far the only defense against clubroot is a combination of rotation, resistant varieties and sanitation practices. But currently available resistant varieties can result in a yield loss.
Either way, the clubroot can remain in the soild for 20 years, and transporting even a handful of contaminated dirt to another field can spread infection.
"Genetics is really the only way to handle it once you have it," Sask. Canola director and 15-year farmer Codie Nagy said. "So something that would be completely resistant would be a game changer for everybody that grows canola."
The time, money and effort saved is the easiest motivator to get this technology to market. Nagy said farmers in northern areas have no choice but to extend a four-year canola crop rotation by another two to four years to battle clubroot.
"If you can get, say twice as many canola crops in an eight-year cycle and not have to worry about clubroot attacking you heavily every year, that gives them a lot more economic potential," he said.
Simply put, NRGene general manager Masood Rizvi says this would change the industry, similar to how mRNA vaccination technology was introduced to humans through readily available COVID-19 vaccines compared to traditional technology.
"When COVID-19 came, a vaccine could take three to five years to get produced. It was dramatically reduced where we used mRNA-based vaccines. That's a disruptive technology."
The announcement, first introduced at an industry conference in December has perked up producers and crop companies, resulting in Rizvi's phone ringing constantly.
"This is exciting for everybody. This can change a lot more seed," he said.
In the 20th year after the destructive pathogen was first identified on the prairies in a lab metres away from where canola was first developed more than 50 years ago, a discovery that will let it flourish for another fifty years is taking shape.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
Trudeau knocks Poilievre's 'simplistic' call to close Roxham Road
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is knocking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for the federal government to close the Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec as a 'simplistic solution,' saying the best approach is to renegotiate the Canada-U.S. migrant pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement.
How the Bank of Canada decides interest rate hikes after key inflation indicator shows signs of relief
The Bank of Canada may have room to hold interest rates at its next March meeting after one of the key inflation indicators it tracks showed some relief in January.
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
Canadian military says it has tracked, stopped China surveillance in Arctic waters
Defence Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that the Canadian federal government is aware of buoys recovered from Arctic waters, and that this type of activity is not new.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Regina
-
'Everybody is still in shock': Indigenous community safety top of mind 6 months following JSCN attacks
First Nations across Saskatchewan are reflecting on community safety, six months after the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, Sask.
-
Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church
A vote expected at Wednesday's city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.
-
Sask. Winter Games crowns first ever gold medalists in mixed curling
Mixed curling made its official debut at this year’s Saskatchewan Winter Games. On Wednesday, Cara Kesslering and Caden Snow of the Prairie Central Zone captured the gold medal in the inaugural event.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Two men hit and kill dog, get vehicle stuck in ditch: RCMP
A stolen car that got stuck in a ditch on a Manitoba property after hitting and killing a dog led RCMP officers to make two arrests.
-
Online massage ads used to recruit people to provide sexual services: Winnipeg police
A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested earlier in the month in connection with online ads that were used to recruit people to provide sexual services.
Calgary
-
Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire
Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Major winter storm hits southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A major winter storm in Ontario has the potential for school and bus cancellations on Thursday. This is the full list of school closures.
-
Federal government 'closely reviewing' Ontario health-care reform bill
The federal government said it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health-care reform legislation that invests in private clinics.
Ottawa
-
Woman charged with attempted murder in Overbrook fire that displaced 60 people
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to an Overbrook apartment building that left about 60 people homeless.
-
Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday night and on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Richmond RCMP make 'urgent' appeal for additional witnesses to random assaults
Mounties in Richmond say they're "urgently" seeking additional witnesses to a pair of random assaults on women in the city last week.
-
B.C. man to spend 2.5 years in jail after pleading guilty to having sex with 15-year-old when he was 45
A B.C. man who had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old when he was three decades her senior has been given a 30-month jail sentence.
-
2 social housing developments approved in Vancouver, despite objections
Vancouver city councillors have approved rezoning for two social housing developments over the last two weeks after public hearings that saw most feedback coming in opposition to the projects.
Montreal
-
Loto-Quebec in talks to install video gaming machines at Bell Centre
Loto-Quebec and the Montreal Canadiens are in talks to install hundreds of video gambling machines at the Bell Centre, according to a radio interview.
-
Quebec's new email offer to nurses, teachers and psychologists falls flat
Quebec's new offers on working conditions for teachers, nurses and psychologists have fallen flat. The Treasury Board even had to send them by email to the unions, who wanted to negotiate at the actual bargaining tables, not in the discussion forums where Quebec wanted to table them.
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to reportedly cost Quebec $2 billion
The cost to repair the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge may stretch well past the original price tag with one report suggesting it could reach $2 billion.
Vancouver Island
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.
-
Special weather statements issued as snow expected in Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island
Greater Victoria and the eastern half of Vancouver Island are under special weather statements as periods of snow are expected Wednesday.
-
Remote work strategy coming for B.C. government workers
The province says it’s clear that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, giving the government access to a larger pool of potential employees and people in smaller communities more job opportunities.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
Arson suspected as 100-year-old home burns in Greater Sudbury
A fire that destroyed a 100-year-old home in Azilda on Wednesday morning is suspicious, fire officials told CTV News.
-
Kirkland Lake contractor fined $91K for violating Environmental Protection Act
An excavation contractor based in Kirkland Lake has been fined a total of $91,000 for environmental offences that date to 2018.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning blankets southern Ontario
The wintery mix of weather forecast for the region is here. Prolonged periods of freezing rain are expected with significant ice build up in some areas that could be up to 20 mm.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier, and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.