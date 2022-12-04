Saskatoon RCMP, STARS ambulance respond to train and vehicle highway crash

Elstow -

The Saskatoon RCMP and STARS air ambulance responded to a serious collision between a train and a vehicle on Highway 16 on Sunday.

STARS put out a message on Twitter just before 8 a.m. that the crew was dispatched from Saskatoon to an emergency call in the Elstow area. A representative from STARS said they were told to stand down before arriving on scene, so no one was transported to hospital.

By 10 a.m., the Saskatchewan RCMP described the incident in a news release as a collision between a vehicle and a train.

The Saskatoon RCMP investigated the scene, located about 1.6 kilometres west of Elstow on Highway 16, according to the news release.

The RCMP said the local fire department assisted with a traffic detour. Highway 16 was reopened by 5:30 p.m., according to the RCMP.

Elstow is a small village about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon.