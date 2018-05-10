

CTV Saskatoon





This will be the last year for graduation banquets at Saskatoon public high schools.

The schools recently unanimously decided to discontinue organizing graduation banquets, beginning in the 2018-19 school year, according to a letter sent Thursday to families of students in grades 9 through 11 at most Saskatoon Public Schools collegiates.

“We understand that grad banquets are a tradition that many students and families have looked forward to sharing. However, given our schools’ commitment to provide equitable and safe opportunities that are in the best interest of all students, we believe this is the most appropriate way going forward,” the letter reads.

The letter cites high costs, complexities in organizing the banquets, difficulties ensuring a safe event, and a desire from some families to organize more intimate celebrations as reasons for the decision to discontinue the banquets.

One section of the letter states the cost of attending the events is prohibitive to some families.

“The associated costs are more than just the banquet tickets; grad pictures, after-grad tickets and the rental of tuxedos or purchase of a formal outfit add to the expense,” the letter reads. “The total cost of the grad experience has created a financial hardship for some families in every school and has left some students unable to participate. This is contrary to our goal to offer a collective celebration of all graduates.”

Another portion says organizing the banquets requires teams of staff volunteers.

“The volunteer time of our staff can be better spent on the numerous clubs, sports and music/band events that have a year-long impact on the life of the school and the lives of our students,” the letter states.

Students at Nutana and Mount Royal collegiates did not receive Thursday’s letter.

A spokesperson for the school division said Nutana hasn’t held a banquet for years and that Mount Royal had already decided to discontinue graduation banquets.

Cap-and-gown ceremonies will continue at the schools, according to the letter.