SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners has asked the Saskatoon Police Service to report on ways to expand harm reduction, including decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs.

“Evidence-based approaches to expanded harm reduction in other jurisdictions that could include decriminalization, safe supply, and increased diversion of drug related charges that could provide further lessons for addressing this crisis in Saskatoon,” reads a portion of a motion the board passed at its meeting Thursday.

The board also wants to know how many individual, simple possession criminal charges have been laid in the past three years and how many drug charges were laid when someone is searched while being arrested for a different crime.

The report is to clarify that decriminalization does not mean the drugs become legal and enforcement will still take place when someone is using illegal substances in a public place.

Police are also being asked to report back on potential resources from other levels of government.

Advocates have been asking the board to support the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use.

