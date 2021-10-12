Saskatoon police seize $15k in drug bust

SASKATOON -

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking by Saskatoon police.

The four men, ages 22, 24, 26 and 28, were arrested in two traffic stops where police say they located four cell phones, 4.7 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

A fifth man, 32, was arrested in the 100 block of Wakaw Crescent. According to a police news release, investigators found $13,000 in cash, 1,791.30 grams of cocaine, 7.3 grams of psilocybin, four pounds of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

The men are from Saskatoon, Edmonton and Winnipeg, police say.

An investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.