Saskatoon police seek public’s help in serious assault case

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault that occurred on April 24 near a gas station in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area where a group of five people stole a fire extinguisher from a business and sprayed people, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

A 42-year-old man who tried to intervene was assaulted. He was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

“The suspects left the scene prior to police arrival. They were last seen heading northbound on Confederation Drive near Laurier Drive, and have not been identified,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.