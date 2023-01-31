Saskatoon police search for suspect after alleged stabbing

Saskatoon police are searching for a suspect after an 83-year-old man was allegedly stabbed.

Robert Paul Ouellette is wanted in connection to the incident, which happened on Tuesday, January 24 in the 2000 block of 20th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Ouellette has been described at five-foot nine-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been charged with aggravated assault, according to the release.

Anyone with information has been advised to avoid approaching Ouellette and call police or Crime Stoppers.