Saskatoon police search for suspect after alleged stabbing

Robert Paul Ouellette is wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, January 24 in the 2000 block of 20th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release. Robert Paul Ouellette is wanted in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday, January 24 in the 2000 block of 20th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

