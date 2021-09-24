SASKATOON -- A 25-year-old man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly found to be driving impaired and suffering from an overdose Thursday, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a news release sent out Friday, SPS said officers were called to the 100 block of 21st Street East around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for an impaired driver complaint.

Upon arrival, police found a man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, in the driver’s seat showing signs of drug impairment as well as a collapsible baton on the front passenger seat, SPS said.

The 25-year-old driver was then arrested and searched, revealing he was in possession of cocaine and various prescription drugs, according to police.

Police said the man also appeared to be suffering from an overdose and was transported to hospital for treatment. He was later released into police custody.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a total of 38.13 grams of cocaine, 55.77 grams of methamphetamine, 131 pills of hydromorphone, 14 pills of Oxycodone and a sawed-off shotgun which had the serial number removed, SPS said.

The 25-year-old man faces drug-related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone and Oxycodone.

He also faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon (x2), careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence, tampering with serial number, prohibited possession of firearm, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of court orders.