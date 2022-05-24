Saskatoon police say 2 officers were hurt in stairwell scuffle with intoxicated man

Saskatoon police say it took four officers to subdue a suspect believed to be intoxicated.

Police were dispatched Monday to the 200 block of Kingsmere Boulevard in regards to a man sleeping in a stairwell, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man in the stairwell, where he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, police said.

"When police attempted to wake him he immediately became combative and began to fight, as the two officers attempted to take him into custody.

"At one point, the two officers and the 21-year-old man ended up falling down the stairs. The suspect continued to fight until finally being subdued and taken into custody by four officers," the release said.

Two SPS officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to hospital before being released back into police custody.

The man is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.