Saskatoon police responded to more than two dozen crashes in Monday's blizzard

Saskatoon Police Service responded to 25 collisions during Monday’s blizzard.

Visibility in the city was limited with strong winds and falling snow.

Only two of the 25 crashes crews responded to resulted in injuries, according to police.

Monday afternoon police were called to a 12-vehicle pile-up in the area of Claypool Drive and Airport drive. There were no injuries in that crash.

On Tuesday morning, vehicles were seen stranded on Claypool Drive in the Hampton Village neighbourhood.

City crews put barricades around Claypool Drive, as a result of heavy drifting snow and stranded vehicles.

“We did have a few standard vehicles that made it difficult for our crews to safely grade the street so we closed the street for safety reasons,” Goran Saric, the city’s director of roadways, told CTV News.

The city said its priority is plowing major roads, such as Circle Drive, and then will move to residential streets.

Twenty-six graders, four loaders and eight plows are working on the cleanup, according to the city.

Environment Canada estimates Saskatoon saw three centimetres of snowfall in the blizzard.

“We saw wind gusts in excess of 80, in some cases over 100 kilometres per hour,” Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

The Alberta Clipper, responsible for Saskatchewan’s blizzard, has moved east to Manitoba, according to Lang.