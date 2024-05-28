Saskatoon police renew calls for historic homicide of Linda Clark

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing calls for information about the historic homicide of Linda Clark 10 years ago.

Shortly after midnight on May 27, 2014, officers were dispatched to an apartment block in the 100 block of 25th Street West for reports of gunshots, SPS said in a news release.

When they arrived outside the apartment, officers found 55-year-old Linda Clark dead from a gunshot wound.

In 10 years of investigation, police said three persons of interest were identified, but no arrests have been made.

The case file on this historic homicide remains open and investigators believe someone may still have information helpful in solving this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

“Your information may help bring answers to Linda’s family,” SPS said.