Saskatoon police need help finding the owner of an urn of cremated remains

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding the owner of an urn of cremated remains that turned up behind a business on 8th Street.

A spokesperson for the Saskatoon Police Service put out the call in a social media post on Tuesday.

"An unidentified urn with cremated remains was recently found behind a business on 8th St. E," the post said.

"We know this person is missed but don't know who they are."

If you think this may be your loved one, call the Saskatoon police lost and found.

"Anyone wanting to claim the urn will need to describe its design."