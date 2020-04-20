SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service is sending its condolences to the Nova Scotia RCMP after one of its members was killed over the weekend in a mass shooting.

“We are devastated to hear of the events that took place in Nova Scotia last night,” the service said in a tweet Sunday.

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old veteran of the Nova Scotia RCMP died Sunday morning while responding to an active shooter incident.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues,” the SPS continued in a tweet.

Stevenson is among at least 18 people who were killed.

The suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is also confirmed to be dead.

We are devastated to hear of the events that took place in Nova Scotia last night. Our deepest condolences to @RCMPNS on the loss of their member. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is also standing with the victims of the shootings.

In a tweet, it said all of the flags at its facilities will be lowered in honour of the service and sacrifice of Const. Stevenson.

Our staff send thoughts of healing to the Nova Scotia community and to our public safety partners at the RCMP following a senseless act of violence.



Flags at all SFD facilities in #yxe will be lowered in honour of the service and sacrifice of Constable Heidi Stevenson.

The attacks started at a home in Portapique, N.S. on Saturday evening.

At one point, Wortman was driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle and wearing an RCMP uniform, though he was not an RCMP officer.

Police said the attacks continued in other areas of the province until Wortman was shot and killed at a gas station in Enfield, N.S. late Sunday morning.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark also took to Twitter calling the incident “troubling” and expressing his condolences.