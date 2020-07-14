SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service was kept busy Monday evening, with multiple arrests being made over a span of several hours around the city.

Man arrested for pointing gun downtown

At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of 4th Avenue North, where a man was walking down the street pointing a gun at another man. Police took the 37-year-old man into custody, and seized a replica Glock Model .22 hand gun.

The man was charged with Carrying a Weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace.

Woman arrested following stabbing

A 38-year-old woman is in custody following a stabbing in the 1400 block of Avenue E North just after 6 p.m.

Police arrived to find a 34-year-old woman suffering from two stab wounds. She told police she was stabbed by two women that she knew.

One of the females was located and in possession of two throwing knives. She was taken into custody and faces several weapons-related charges. The other 48-year-old woman has not been located, and a warrant has been requested for her arrest.

The 38-year-old will appear in Provincial Court Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Man arrested following robbery with violence

A 29-year-old man is in custody and facing charges following a robbery with a machete.

Just before 7 p.m., police were notified of a robbery in the 600 block of Idylwyld Drive North. A man had a machete and had smashed a window, stolen a phone and cut a man with the machete. There were minor injuries but no medical attention was required.

Two men fled the scene but were found and arrested, and the machete used was recovered.

The 29-year-old will appear in Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

High-end cars seized following street racing

At around 11:20 p.m., a Maserati and BMW were caught street racing at 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue. Speeds reached up to 140 km/h when they were caught by police. A 19-year-old man and 26-year-old man have both been charged, and both vehicles have been impounded for 30 days.