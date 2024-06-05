Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in an apartment unit Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dead person in an apartment in the 300 block of Avenue B South, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Police said the major crimes and forensic investigators were on the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Further updates are expected as new information becomes available.