Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.

Investigators from the major crime section and technicians from the forensic identification section are also part of the investigation, according to an SPS news release.

SPS said further information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.