Saskatoon police investigating shooting in Pleasant Hill
Saskatoon police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue M South with a report of a woman being shot outside a home at roughly 3:30 a.m. Friday.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old suffering from "what appeared to be" a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
The woman told officers people approached her, shot her and fled the scene.
Another officer on patrol in the area noticed a suspicious blue Pontiac Sunfire driving near the scene of the shooting. The car, which was reported stolen from North Battleford, was found a few minutes later abandoned in St. Paul's Place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS or Crime Stoppers.
