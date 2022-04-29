Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles

The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.

The crash happened during lunch hour on Friday and the SPS Collision Analyst Unit is on the scene investigating, a news release said.

Traffic restrictions are in place on the eastbound lanes of Lenore Drive between Warman Road and Primrose Drive, as well as the northbound lanes of Cree Crescent at Lenore Drive.

This is a developing story with more details to come..