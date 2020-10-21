SASKATOON -- Saskatoon emergency crews responded around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving three semi-truck and trailer units on Circle Drive near the College Drive exit.

In a news release, police said that area of Circle Drive is closed as members from patrol and the traffic Unit are on scene and investigating.

Detours are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Police say officers at the scene are reporting that drivers are using their cell phones to take pictures and video, which is illegal and officers may be following up with tickets.