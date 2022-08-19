Saskatoon police, fire respond after two-vehicle collision involving nuclear material

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to a two-vehicle collision involving a hazardous nuclear material Friday morning in Confederation.

Police were called to the area around 10 a.m. and said the material was contained to the immediate area and there was no risk to the public, according to an SPS press release.

Hazmat crews confirmed there was no leak of the material.

The incident resulted in traffic restrictions at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Diefenbaker Drive. Police said the traffic restrictions have been lifted.