Sask. First Nation searches for suspect who started grass fire that threatened community

Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, the band posted a photo of a truck on its Facebook page offering a $500 reward to the person who can identify the driver, who they suspect may have information about the fire.

The Red Pheasant Chief and council are offering a $500 reward for the community member who can identify the driver of this truck, who they think started the fire. (Source: Facebook / Red Pheasant Cree Nation)

“The fire is still considered active and we ask everyone to let the firefighters do what they need to do,” the band wrote in a post.

“We want to thank everyone for coming to help us in a timely manner and making sure our buildings aren’t compromised.”

Staff at the health centre in Red Pheasant Cree Nation also shared an “urgent memo” online, warning community member to take precautions and stay indoors as the air quality posed a significant health risk.

“As you may be aware, there are ongoing fires in the vicinity which have significantly impacted air quality in our area. It is imperative that we take necessary precautions to safeguard our health and well-being.”

Health workers advised the community to limit outdoor activities, including exercise until the air quality improves, and to keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering their homes.

“Please prioritize your health and safety during this time. If you experience any symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, or dizziness, seek medical attention immediately.”

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the region surrounding North Battleford and Red Pheasant poses a high risk for wildfires, and a fire ban has been in effect in the area since April 10.

The agency says there are currently seven active wildfires in the province, including two that remain uncontained.