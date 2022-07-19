Saskatoon police find backpack but no bomb at University of Saskatchewan

A Saskatoon police investigation into reports of an explosive device at the University of Saskatchewan has found there was no legitimate threat.

An evacuation order was issued for St. Thomas More College on Monday afternoon. A heavy police presence could be seen at the school around 4 p.m.

An alert from the University of Saskatchewan told students to leave immediately and to go in groups to ensure everyone was able to get out.

Police conducted a search accompanied by the explosive disposal unit and the canine unit. Saskatoon Fire and Medavie Health Services were also on location, according to a media release.

A “suspicious male” was taken into custody but later released with no charges.

Officers also found a backpack at the location, which was examined by EDU but it was “determined to contain nothing that would be considered a threat to safety,” a media release said.

Police told CTV News the restrictions to College Drive were to ensure public safety.

“It is my understanding that, although a large section of College Drive was being restricted by police to redirect traffic onto main thoroughfares in an effort to reduce congestion, only select lanes and directions of travel were fully impassable as they were identified to be within a potential blast radius,” Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Joshua Grella said.

“We understand the impact that such restrictions have on members of the public but can confirm that access to the hospital was being maintained for those that required it and that at no time were our officers directed to deny members of the public access to hospital services.”