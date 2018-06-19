

CTV Saskatoon





Members of the Saskatoon Police Service have a new contract.

The city’s police commissioners board announced the ratified agreement Tuesday, stating 97 per cent of members of the Saskatoon Police Association voted in favour of the three-year contract.

Members had been without an agreement for about a year and a half.

The contract, which includes a 6.5 per cent wage increase over the three years, dates back to Jan. 1, 2017, and expires at the end of 2019.

The agreement was approved by the police commissioners board at a meeting June 14.

The Saskatoon Police Association represents 509 active members of the city’s police service.