Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing teen

Saskatoon police are looking for 13-year-old Tenaya Moosomin. (Saskatoon Police Service) Saskatoon police are looking for 13-year-old Tenaya Moosomin. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London