Saskatoon police ask for help locating missing teen

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tenaya Moosomin was last seen Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. in the Meadowgreen area, an SPS news release said.

Moosomin has been described as five-feet six-inches tall, 190 pounds with long, straight dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and tall, black mukluks.

Police said that she may be in a vulnerable state.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact SPS or Crime Stoppers.