Saskatoon police arrest two people after standoff in Mount Royal neighbourhood

The Saskatoon police took two people into custody following a standoff on the 300 block of Witney Avenue North on Tuesday.

Police revealed the incident stemmed from a report of forcible confinement around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Officer were unable to gain access to the residence or make contact with anyone inside.

A perimeter was set up and SPS asked the public to avoid the area.

Traffic restrictions were also in place near the intersection of Rusholme Road and Witney Avenue.

About six police vehicles could be seen in the area, including one tactical vehicle and two unmarked SUVs.

Officers are on the scene of an ongoing incident near Whitney Ave. N & Rusholme Rd. #yxetraffic restrictions are in place. Please avoid the area until further notice. An update will be release when further info is available. #yxe — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) March 28, 2023

By 4:53 p.m., police said they had taken two people into custody and cleared the scene.

—This is a developing story, More details to come.