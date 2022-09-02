Saskatoon police arrest, charge man after standoff

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested a 22-year-old man after an incident in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Police spotted the man pointing a gun at a vehicle in the 200-block of Avenue W South around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an SPS news release.

He went back inside a home and the SPS tactical support unit and crisis negotiation team were called in, SPS said.

Around 2 p.m. the man left the home and was arrested without further incident, according to police.

In the home, police say a sawed-off rifle and ammunition was found.

The man has been charged with pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and breach of conditions.

SPS said he was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of statutory release.